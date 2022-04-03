Old Wye Church Anniversary Presents A Lecture Series Beginning with Former WC President Baird Tipson
By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
2 days ago
The Wye Episcopal Parish has joined with Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Old Wye church (Wye Mills, 1721) with a series of three lectures on the history of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The lectures, the first of which is on April 19, are...
The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
James Knox Polk Weber attended Ohio Wesleyan University from 1868 to 1871, in the shadow of the Civil War, and shared his OWU journey through a series of 50 letters written to his parents in Caledonia, Ohio. Weber’s letters home are the inspiration for this year’s Joseph and Edith Vogel...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Special events and national speakers continue to be planned to commemorate All Saints Catholic Church’s 75th anniversary this year. “We were hesitant at first about planning anything because of the pandemic and not knowing what things were going to be like,” Committee Co-Chairperson Rachel Yurkovich said. “But the ball is rolling, and everybody is out and about.
New York Times reporter and creator of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones stirred up controversy on Twitter Monday when she claimed in a since-deleted tweet that 'tipping is a legacy of slavery,' sparking an argument with an historian she claims is 'obsessed' with her. 'Tipping is a legacy of slavery...
A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
BYU-Pathway Worldwide is the most important and far-reaching development in more than a century for the educational system of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a senior church leader said Thursday during the inauguration of BYU-PW’s new president. Brian Ashton not only will be second president of...
There's no better way to learn history than from the people who lived it. And for years, Betty Reid Soskin — a.k.a. Ranger Betty — brought her invaluable perspective to work at the National Park Service, sharing experiences that otherwise would have been gone unacknowledged. "What gets remembered...
Two new general presidencies — Relief Society and Primary — were installed Saturday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the leadership changes in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference. Who...
Despite a dangerous torrent of toxic partisanship, America’s undergirding values remain exceptional and can be leveraged to overcome the tribalism threatening it, “Tiger Mom” and Yale law professor Amy Chua said Tuesday at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Chua staked out an independent, centrist and optimistic...
Cynthia Tucker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and resident at the University of South Alabama, says the South had influence and has been the epicenter of racism and most recently an example of democracy when you look at recent elections. “Many, many African Americans are moving back to the South because...
In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Lovettsville Town Council Chamber (behind the museum) In-person or via Zoom. Presented by Nancy B. Spannaus. The state of Virginia is commonly known as “Jefferson country,” but in the early days of the republic, that wasn’t always so. Here in Loudoun County, a large percentage of the citizens yearned for the economic development which Jefferson opposed. They rallied around candidates of the Federalist party, who put forward the programs of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. The Zoom link will be sent out a few days before the lecture. RSVP to events@LovettsvilleHistoricalSociety.org. Free, but donations welcome.
There have been conflicting accounts of the infamous March 10 protest of a Yale Federalist Society event. Some accounts contend that the protest was brief and not-all-that disruptive in the scheme of things; others claim that the protest disrupted not only the event, but was so noisy that it disrupted classes and meetings elsewhere in the building.
“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Rebuilding plans for a rural Bloomington church are beginning to unfold. Victory Church caught fire in January and leaders are now looking forward to the church’s next chapter. This past week, Victory’s lead pastors met with architects to begin conversations of what their new...
Americans have a unique vision of themselves and their role in the world. Unlike perhaps any other peoples in history, Americans see themselves as people of destiny and a people who were put here to do something phenomenal and something significant for history and for all peoples of the earth. This unique self-concept, sometimes perceived as arrogance, is deeply grounded in a set of archetypes that Americans use to form their vision of themselves in the world. And no other archetype is as powerful in the American psyche than that of the cowboy.
"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
Tiffin, Ohio — On April 13, Heidelberg University will enter its second decade of The Patricia Adams Lecture Series by welcoming Janet Campbell, an entrepreneur whose professional mission has been to create innovative and enhanced technology for physicians in specified fields, as the keynote speaker. Campbell will be on...
