ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday signed emergency bipartisan legislation to immediately suspend the state of Maryland's gas tax for 30 days. With this action, which both the House and Senate passed with unanimous support, Maryland became the first state in the nation to enact an immediate suspension of the gas tax.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO