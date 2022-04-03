ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Morby – “Swingin Party” (The Replacements Cover)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Morby launched a Substack newsletter when he released his most recent single “Rock Bottom” last week. For his 34th birthday yesterday, he shared a cover of the Replacements’ “Swingin Party” that he recorded on his phone in...

Keith Richards
Person
Kevin Morby
#Swingin Party#Birthdays#The Replacements#Open G Tuning#Kevinmorby
