Senegal and Holland will open the 2022 World Cup finals on November 21, with hosts Qatar having to wait until later in the day for their big moment.It will be the first time since 2006 that the hosts have not opened the tournament after Fifa confirmed the match schedule for the group stage of the finals.Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal and three-time World Cup runners-up Holland will meet in their Group A showdown at the Al Thumama Stadium at 10am GMT, six hours before the Qataris take the stage.The hosts will go head-to-head with Ecuador at the Al Bayt...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO