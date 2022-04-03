ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods announcing he will be a 'game-time decision' for the Masters

By Andy Nesbitt
 1 day ago
Ever since Tiger Woods went to Augusta National last week to see if he could handle playing the course we’ve been waiting for the GOAT to make an announcement on whether or not he will be playing in this year’s Masters, which starts Thursday.

We finally got an update from Tiger on Sunday morning. The GOAT tweeted some news, saying he’s heading back to Augusta today where he will continue to prepare and practice before making a decision later this week.

Tiger, of course, suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last year and has only played in the PNC Championship (where he was allowed to use a cart) with his son, Charlie, last December.

Here’s Tiger’s update:

It’s amazing that he’s even this close to being able to play considering everything he’s been through because of that car accident.

All eyes are going to be on his every move this week. It’s going to be an unreal few days for practice rounds at Augusta.

Oh, and Tiger will be having his Masters press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday:

I have goosebumps.

Golf fans had reactions.

Golf Channel to air never-before-broadcast footage of 6-year-old Tiger Woods on Monday

How good was Tiger Woods’ swing when he was 6 years old?. Rare footage of a nine-hole exhibition match from December 30, 1981 – his sixth birthday – shows the brilliance of the child prodigy. The footage, recently discovered by the Golf Channel, will air for the first time on Monday’s 7 p.m. ET edition of Golf Central Live From The Masters.
REDLANDS, CA
Former Vols in the NBA: April 3 recap

Four former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Sunday. Another was inactive. In San Antonio, a pair of former Volunteers went head-to-head as the Spurs defeated Portland, 113-92, at AT&T Center. Keon Johnson started for the Trail Blazers and played 25 minutes. He had 19 points, three...
NBA
