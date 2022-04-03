ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers

Wordle 288: Answer, clues for Sunday, April 3, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0ey8jzru00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 3, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s was somewhat tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It’s got two vowels.

2. They’re the same vowel.

3. This word is associated with math.

And the answer to Sunday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0ey8jzru00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

FEWER.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve boss teases emotional end to the show in series finale

Killing Eve season 4 spoilers follow. Killing Eve's head writer Laura Neal has told fans what to expect as the show inches closer to its end this April. Ahead of the series finale, Neal teased the ways the drama will finally conclude its game of cat and mouse next month.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Young Sheldon's Showrunner Isn't Against Changing Certain Big Bang Theory Details For Prequel Story

Young Sheldon’s 100th episode didn’t feature the types of nods to The Big Bang Theory one might expect, but it did pave the way for an important event that might reference reveals from the original series. Georgie’s shocking pregnancy storyline with Mandy could mark the start of the character’s noted failed relationship history, though creator Steve Molaro noted that’s also something that’s up in the air.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy