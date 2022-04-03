Wordle 288: Answer, clues for Sunday, April 3, 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 3, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s was somewhat tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It’s got two vowels.

2. They’re the same vowel.

3. This word is associated with math.

And the answer to Sunday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

FEWER.