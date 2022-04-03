ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Fountain Soda Does Actually Taste Different Than Canned Soda — Here’s Why

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTOBr_0ey8jAID00

It’s no trick of the mind or the taste buds; soda from a fountain vs. can does taste different – and for many reasons. In fact, there are subtler differences in soda flavors between restaurant chains because of variable amounts of ingredients and storage protocols. But those distinctions are especially evident between fountain soda and a canned soft drink for equally distinct reasons and assumes the brand is the same, be it Coca-Cola, Pepsi, or something else.

A lot of factors are influencing a soda’s flavor, depending on where it’s coming from. Some of that starts right with the ingredients, especially the syrup-to-water ratio. But then there are also outside forces added into the mix – literally – like ice. That’s also before considering carbonation, metal used for storage, and more. So, why does soda from a fountain versus a can, and between different restaurants like McDonald’s taste better sometimes more than others?

Some venues have a very cool way of preparing their soda for the drink fountain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igrA4_0ey8jAID00
Certain restaurants carefully control ingredients ratios to maximize flavor / Unsplash

Imagine the perfect day for a flavorful meal at a restaurant – be it a fast food joint or something more formal. Soda, no matter the brand, provides quite a refreshing burst. Something about it here, though, is different from what’s sitting in a can at home. Why? Because at the restaurant, the venue exercises some control over the drink. For example, TastingTable names McDonald’s as particularly celebrated for its fountain soda. That’s because it makes some particular choices when mixing, storing, and serving the drink.

For one thing, the restaurant carefully doles out the special water to flavored syrup ratio, generally agreed to be 5-to-1. But it also goes an extra step and adjusts the amounts to account for melting ice, which otherwise risks distilling the beverage and damaging the flavor. It even cools the syrup beforehand and runs water through a filter. All that work on the drink itself is important, but the container it sits in is actually just as important and influential too.

Both canned and fountain soda contain pros and cons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzDBg_0ey8jAID00
Canned soda eliminates ice in the drink as a flavor factor / Pxfuel

Canned soda comes with some benefits as well. For example, those drinking from a can don’t contend with ice anyway, so dilution won’t ever be an issue from water. However, the aluminum of the can is porous; this leads to more carbonation and a flatter sip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31w8vh_0ey8jAID00
Cans are actually porous, which can impact flavor / Unsplash

Meanwhile, reportedly, McDonald’s is also the only fast-food chain that has its sodas transported in stainless steel vessels. Other chains apparently have them delivered in plastic bags. But going the stainless steel route allows for protection against air, light, and different temperatures, which MyRecipes writes can all damage a soda’s flavor.

Which do you prefer, fountain or canned soda? Which brand? Who else is really thirsty now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foFwE_0ey8jAID00
Drinks for the soda fountain are transported in stainless steel to protect from outside elements / Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 67

Thomas Barrett
1d ago

Yes ,fountain drinks, canned, glass and plastic all have different flavors, similar yet different. plastic bottles are the worst taste, glass was better.

Reply(2)
18
#puzzled
2d ago

Never drink fountain soda. They are never cleaned properly and have more bacteria than a public toilet.

Reply
19
Leigh Miller
2d ago

Clean and calibrated makes the fountain taste right, cans are more pressurized and amounts of syrup which will change but more carbonated in canning

Reply
5
Related
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Fountain#The Taste#Sodas#Food Drink#Coca Cola#Mcdonald#Tastingtable
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Mashed

Why You Should Boil Chicken Wings Before Grilling Them

Chicken wings are a crowd-pleaser at any event, but backyard grilling is really where they find their time to shine. With everyone looking forward to a big plate of juicy wings, there's a lot of pressure to make sure they come out perfect every time. Grills can be finicky, so undercooked chicken with flabby skin or a batch of charred, chicken wing-shaped briquettes are both looming threats. The internet is jam-packed with all kinds of tips and tricks for how to grill chicken. Some make sense, some are not necessarily winners, and it's hard to know what will actually work when you're in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy