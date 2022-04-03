ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seinfeld Actress Estelle Harris Died At Age 93

By Lynden Burton
 1 day ago
According to Variety, Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris passed away Saturday night at age 93. Harris died of natural causes. Estelle Harris was iconic in her role as...

Actress, Estelle Harris, most known for playing George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” and being the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in “Toy Story,” passed away yesterday at the age of 93. Her son, Glen Harris, released a statement saying, “It is with the greatest remorse...
