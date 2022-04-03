ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Diogo Jota’s First Time Netting 20 Goals in a Season

By Avantika Goswami
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s header against Watford was Diogo Jota’s 20th goal for Liverpool across all competitions this season. And it’s a career-first for him as well. And he’s not done yet. “It’s the first time in my career that I reach 20, so just keep on...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Diogo Jota
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hot Takes: Coming here to waste time?! Enjoy conceding injury-time goals, then!

Still in the mix, still vying for promotion via the playoffs, and still putting the supporters through every possible emotion, from frustration to elation. That was this game in a nutshell, and after Nathan Broadhead headed home what proved to be the winner, deep into injury time, we had finally got our own back after two years of waiting.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Barnsley 1-1 Reading: Seasons Hinge On Moments

We didn’t lose. That might feel like a small reward to come out of such a big game, but in reality, it was the one thing Reading simply had to achieve at Barnsley. And, given that defeat looked to be on the cards for so long at Oakwell, the sheer relief when Josh Laurent prodded the ball home in front of the away end is hard to describe.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

Frank Lampard at Everton | What the manager is getting right, and wrong so far

In the aftermath of Everton’s 2-1 loss to Norwich City on January 15th, the plug was finally pulled on the ill-fated reign of Rafa Benitez, which had been on life support for six weeks following the team’s embarrassing home capitulation to Liverpool. With no time to waste, the club did just that, only announcing the appointment of Frank Lampard on the final day of the winter transfer window, January 31st. The Blues had already sold one key player in Lucas Digne and signed three others by then, but the new man was able to bring in a couple of new additions in the hours remaining to him, Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli on an initial free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle: Match thread and how to watch

Note: This article can and should also be used as the match thread for Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Aston Villa. Kick-off time is 9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST, streamed on faplayer.thefa.com. After two weeks where the focus was shifted entirely to international football and the World Cup in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, April 4

Good morning and happy monday, everyone. Well, Tottenham have found their scoring boots, haven’t they? Spurs scored 21 goals in their last six games (4-0 vs Leeds, 5-0 vs Everton, 2-3 vs United, 2-0 vs Brighton, 3-1 vs West Ham and 5-1 vs Newcastle). That’s an average of 3.5...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Action News Jax

Free-scoring Spurs throws down top-4 challenge to Arsenal

With north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal neck and neck, the fight for Champions League qualification looks like being as hard fought as the title race in the English Premier League. Tottenham's superior attacking power might yet prove decisive in the final stretch. Out of nowhere, Antonio Conte's team is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Watford

With the final international break of the season out of the way, Liverpool are back in action looking to set down a marker in the opening match of round 30 of Premier League action. A win for Jürgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds would see them at least temporarily jump ahead of current leaders Manchester City, who head into the round with a slim one-point advantage in the title chase and face Burnley after Liverpool play Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

