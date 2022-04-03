ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney hand sanitizers recalled due to Benzene and Methanol presence

By Haley Chi-Sing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Brands Consumer Products is voluntarily recalling two lots of Disney-brand hand sanitizers, citing the presence of benzene and methanol. The Mickey Mouse and Mandalorian-edition hand sanitizers were produced by a third-party manufacturer. Food and Drug Administration testing found benzene, a human carcinogen, in the Mandalorian...

