WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Brought “The Ocean Of Soul” & The HBCU Experience To Wrestlemania

By J.R. Bang, Reach Media Managing Editor
 1 day ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

The eyes of men, women, and children worldwide are always locked into World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania, and last night was no exception. With 77,899 in attendance at AT&T Stadium, outside of Dallas, Texas, and millions watching worldwide, the WWE Universe and causal fans of wrestling got to see huge matches with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin , established stars including Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins , and this year an experience, never seen at a major WWE event before.

WWE superstar Bianca Belair is known for her extraordinary athleticism (A former NCAA Division 1 Track Star), bold ring attire, and unapologetically bringing the Black experience to the squared circle for the world to see. This year, during night one of the 38th edition of Wrestlemania Bianca raised the bar by bringing one of HBCU’s most celebrated Marching Bands to the show.

Texas Southern University Marching Band , also known as the “ Ocean of Soul ” performed Belair’s theme song “Watch Me Shine,” bringing the HBCU Experience to the “most stupendous” night of the wrestling year. Backed by the band, Belair went on to defeat her heated rival, Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, in what many say was the match that stole the show.

This isn’t Bianca’s first time on wrestling’s biggest stage. Last year at Wrestlemania 37, the star along with fellow WWE star Sasha Banks became the first two Black women to main event Wrestlemania. Belair defeated Banks in the historic matchup, solidifying her star status.

There will be more Black Star Power at Wrestlemania during night 2. Banks will team up with Naomi to wrestle Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan , Natalya and Shayna Baszler , and champions and champions Queen Zelina & Carmella for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. In a battle between two behemoths, former Raw WWE champion Bobby Lashley will fight the seven-foot plus Omos . Belair’s husband, Montez Ford will team up with his partner Angelo Dawkins (known as the Street Profits ) and will be going after the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles versus champions RK-Bro and Alpha Academy .

But night one, and maybe the weekend belong to Bianca Belair. Salute and thank you for bringing the Black experience to the masses.

