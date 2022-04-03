ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Hurts is already recruiting a potential 2023 free agent WR to Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwMFh_0ey8cmJo00

The Eagles were quiet on the wide receiver front in NFL free agency and if the team doesn’t add a wide receiver in the draft, then the 2023 offseason could provide an opportunity to add a dynamic playmaker.

A.J. Brown is looking for a new deal from the Titans, as the former second-round pick and talented wide receiver is scheduled to make $3.986 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Titans have talked about keeping Brown around long-term, but recently, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts playfully tried to recruit the soon-to-be free agent, but Brown was having none of it.

Hurts and Brown have a close relationship and the Eagles quarterback had previously said this about the Titans star.

“I tried to recruit him to Alabama. We’ve been very close ever since. He’s one of my best friends.”

Drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, Brown had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie.

In 2020, Brown logged 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns but saw his numbers drop in 2021, after the addition of Julio Jones.

In 2021, Brown logged 63 catches for 869-yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 games.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
FOX Sports

Can Baker Mayfield revive his career with the Seattle Seahawks?

The list of NFL quarterback transactions continues to grow, but Baker Mayfield hasn't had any luck finding a new home away from the Cleveland Browns. In the wake of the Denver Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson, there was speculation that Mayfield could make his way to Seattle after it was reported that the Seahawks were interested in him.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally breaks his silence on the Tyreek Hill trade, which he knew about throughout the entire trade process. Out of respect for their face of the franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs have ensured that Patrick Mahomes is clued into the biggest decisions that affect his team.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns will reportedly have to do 1 thing to trade Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to find a suitor for Baker Mayfield before the NFL Draft, but it sounds like any deal they make is going to cost them some money. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract prior to last season. Because of that, the quarterback is owed a fully guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022. A trade will be challenging for several reasons, including Mayfield’s inconsistent play and the fact that rival teams know the Browns can’t keep him. That is why the Browns will likely have to eat some of the former first overall pick’s salary.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Eagles#Titans#American Football#Wr#Ole Miss
The Spun

Former NFL Star Believes Tom Brady Gave Bucs An Ultimatum

Earlier this week, Bruce Arians shocked the football world when he announced his retirement as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. The Buccaneers announced former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as head coach. Immediately after the move was announced, fans were wondering why Arians decided to retire. Some...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots add big WR with unusual trade

The New England Patriots have been desperate to add another receiver to the mix, and they have done so with a trade. The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for DeVante Parker. They also got a 2022 5th-round pick as part of the deal.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Top-ranked South Carolina stayed in the locker room for national anthem before Final Four win creating social media buzz

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Announces Plan To Retire

One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy