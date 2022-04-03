Woman found dead inside Queens club: Police
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a club in Queens, according to police. Authorities say officers arrived at Flushing Hospital around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. They discovered a woman, who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to preliminary information, employees inside the Cinderella Lounge, located at 147-38 Northern Boulevard, discovered the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the club around 3:30 a.m. Police say employees then brought the woman to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A medical examiner is investigating the incident to determine the cause of death.
Comments / 13