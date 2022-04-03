ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Teen Arrested for Orchestrated Gang Attack against Orthodox Jewish Victim

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police have arrested a 16-year-old and said...

