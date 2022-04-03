ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Six people dead, at least 10 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

By Allen Cone
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bDk6_0ey8abXP00

April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least 10 others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and it wasn't known whether the victims were targeted, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters at the scene.

"Right now our investigators are arriving the scene," she said. "This is very preliminary."

Victims were not identified but officials said they were in their 20s and 30s.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

"We are asking for the public's help," the police chief said. "If anyone saw anything, has video or can provide any information to the police department, we are asking for their assistance."

Several areas downtown were closed.

"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police posted on Twitter. "Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."

Community activist Berry Accius was at the scene.

"The first thing I saw was like victims," Accius told KTVU-TV. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'"

He told the Sacramento Bee: "Gun violence is a city problem, a city issue. Old Sacramento, downtown Sacramento."

Kay Harris, 32, she was awkened by one of her family members who called to say they thought her brother had been killed at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Paul Slaikeu and his husband Martin were staying at the Citizen on Saturday night in anticipation of a rollerskating competition in Citrus Heights, They were awakened at around 2 a.m.

"We heard a lot of popping and saw some flashes of light on the ceiling," s Paul Slaikeu told the newspaper. "From our vantage point, there was a woman on the ground being tended to."

Hours before the shooting, thousands had been gathered at nearby Golden 1 Center for a performance by Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator.

The NBA Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play there Sunday night.

"People are supposed to be going out, having fun," Accius said.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Kay Harris
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Downtown Sacramento#Gun Violence#Nba#L St J St#Twitter#Ktvu Tv
KRMG

Arkansas car show shooting: At least 1 dead, 20 others wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 1 person has been killed and 20 other wounded, including children, after a shooting at a car show. Update 7:42 a.m. EDT March 20: One person is in custody, according to Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch, though multiple shooters may have been involved, according to The Associated Press.
DUMAS, AR
UPI News

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

One dead, another injured in shooting after big party in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern Avenue. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says they received a call around 3:15 a.m. about possible shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an empty house where a large party had just taken place. Investigators say they learned that there was a shooting between two men who ended up at separate hospitals. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer. He later died. A second 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

L.A. Hiker Found Dead After Being Missing for 2 Weeks with Loyal Dog Still by His Side

A California hiker has been found dead with his dog alive and by his side after being missing for more than two weeks, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles authorities say Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered Thursday night in a remote area of Griffith Park, per NBC Los Angeles and KABC. PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department to confirm the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
325K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy