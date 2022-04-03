ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Match Recap: NYRB II Falls to FC Tulsa, 3-2

By Red Bulls Communications
newyorkredbulls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, OK (April 2, 2022) – New York Red Bulls II (1-4-0, 3 points) fell to FC Tulsa (3-2-0, 9 points) 3-2 on Saturday, April 2, at ONEOK Field. New York went down to 10 men in the second minute, but responded with the opening goal of the match 15 minutes...

www.newyorkredbulls.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Women's ice hockey takes the ice in Oklahoma for first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Professional women's ice hockey played today for the first time in Oklahoma,. The Minnesota Whitecaps and the Buffalo Beauts took the ice at 4 p.m. at the BOK Center for an exhibition game. The Tulsa Oilers and the Allen Americans played a regular season game right after.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
New York State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
News On 6

Oklahoma City To Host 2026 Canoe Slalom

Oklahoma City will host the International Canoe Federation's 2026 Canoe Slalom. This is the first time the event will be hosted in North America in 12 years. Athletes from over 60 countries will travel to Oklahoma for weeks of practice and competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

Kansas advances to national championship game behind dominant performances from McCormack, Agbaji

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The NCAA men’s basketball national championship trophy is 40 minutes from returning to Kansas. KU overpowered Villanova in a Final Four matchup on Saturday night in New Orleans. The Jayhawks scored the first 10 points, built a 19-point first half lead and never trailed in their 81-65 win over Villanova. KU moves on to Monday night’s national championship game against the winner of Saturday’s later game between North Carolina and Duke.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy