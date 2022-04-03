ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Mälmo Opera Announces New Principal Guest Conductor

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden’s Mälmo Opera has announced that Patrik Ringborg will be its principal guest conductor. Ringborg is a renowned Swedish conductor whose repertory features over 90 works. He was music director of the Staatstheater Kassel between 2007 and 2017....

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opera Neo Announces 2022 Season

Opera Neo has announced its 2022 season. The San Diego-based company will kick things off an “Aria Gala” at The Conrad Presbys Performing Arts Center. There will also be a pair of Cabaret evenings at Bread & Salt. Performance Dates: July 22 & 23, 2022. The company will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operas#Lmo#Romeo And Juliet#Performing#M Lmo Opera Announces#Swedish#The Staatstheater Kassel#Semperoper#Norwegian#Malm Opera
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Anna Deavere Smith Among Winners of Arts Academy Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year's recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books include...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Northern Virginia Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Now Fleming is planning her return to the Met in...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Sweden
operawire.com

Dutch National Opera Announces New Chorus Master

The Dutch National Opera has announced that Edward Ananian-Cooper will be its new chorus master. His tenure will kick off during the 2022-23 season and he will take over for Ching-Lien Wu, who resigned from the company in April of 2021. An Austrian-Belgian with a double Masters in choral and...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Cumbria Opera Group Announces Outdoor Opera Event

The Cumbria Opera Group has announced a unique outdoor opera weekend. Taking place on July 9 and 10, 2022 at the Battlebarrow House Gardens in Appleby, the showcase will feature “Swallows and Armenians” by Karen Babayan as well as “Ariel.” Additionally, there will be an afternoon of operatic arias by such composers as Puccini, Mozart, and Verdi, among others.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Samson et Dalila’

The Royal Opera House has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Samson et Dalila.”. The company noted that SeokJong Baek will take over the role of Samson from Nicky Spence, who has withdrawn. Per an official press statement, Spence was still recovering from an injury earlier this year and was unable to take on the rigors that this production required of him.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

City Opera Vancouver Announces The Rose-Ellen Nichols Award in Performing Arts

City Opera Vancouver has announced a new award in honor of Rose-Ellen Nichols, a Canadian Coast Salish mezzo-soprano who died of cancer in February 2022. The award will recognize one promising Canadian artist aged 18-40 pursuing a career and/or education in voice or costume design. Each year, the award will alternate between the two areas, with this year’s given for the category of voice. City Opera Vancouver will impanel a jury featuring Canadian mezzo-soprano Judith Forst and announce the winner in Feb. 2023.
VANCOUVER, WA
operawire.com

New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices Announces First of Nine New Co-Commissioned Works to Premiere Spring-Summer 2022

New Music USA Amplifying Voices program, which fosters collaboration toward racial and gender equity in new orchestral music, has announced the first of nine new co-commissioned works by women and BIPOC composers to be performed by over thirty orchestras across the United States. The orchestras will present the works over three years, from 2022 to 2025.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Finger Lakes Opera Announces Tomita Young Artist Class of 2022

Finger Lakes Opera has announced the Tomita Young Artist Class of 2022. The young artists include sopranos Danielle Beckvermit and Kayla Hill Oderah; mezzo-soprano Erika Danielle Vasallo; tenor Robert Hartfield; baritone Geoffrey Schmelzer; bass Jeremy Harr; and pianist Jenny Choo Kirby. These artists will take part in several performance opportunities...
MUSIC
operawire.com

The New York Choral Society Announces Return to Live Performances

The New York Choral Society has announced its return to live performances with “Love In Action,” a choral music concert that brings together works by eight contemporary American composers. The concert, which will be performed on April 2, will feature 120 voices performing at the Upper West Side...
MUSIC
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Opera and Tri-Cities Opera announce collaboration

Syracuse Opera and Tri-Cities Opera are excited to announce their first endeavor at co-producing an opera for Central New York and the Southern Tier. Rossini’s Cinderella will first entertain audiences at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton on April 10, 2022 and then be remounted at the Oncenter’s Crouse Hinds theater in downtown Syracuse on May 1, 2022. Both companies will utilize the same creative team, cast, chorus, orchestra, set, and costumes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Slipped Disc

New York Philharmonic tests more conductor candidates

The field is shortening for next music director of the NY Phil. In a season announcement this morning, Gustavo Dudamel and Susanna Mälkki are back for a second audition, along with the Young Finn Santtu-Matias Rouvali, who gets two full weeks to strut his stuff and must be considered joint favourite.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Vancouver Opera Adds New Education Programming

Vancouver Opera announced its new education program, “Opera 101” which will begin via Zoom on May 3. The company has designed a five-session course specifically for adults to gain an understanding of the basics of opera music and singers, the industry, production, and historical and current context. The class will be led by soprano Eve Daniell and feature special guests including Leslie Dala, the Associate Conductor at Vancouver Opera.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy