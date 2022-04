England will face Iran, the United States and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the teams who stand in the way of the Three Lions progressing to the knockout stages.Iran (November 21)The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩 We can't wait! 🏆#FinalDraw pic.twitter.com/uaDfdIvbaZ— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.Iran have made five World Cup appearances. In their last...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO