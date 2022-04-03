ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A debut novel about female friendship and family secrets, and 4 other books to add to your reading list

By From Jake Tapper's Book Club
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jean Chen Ho's book "Fiona and Jane" is the perfect modern example of great American...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Book Awards 2022 shortlist is in, and these are the novels to read next

The British Book Awards – also known as the Nibbies – 2022 shortlist has been announced.As one of the leading literary awards, founded in 1990 by The Bookseller, it has become known as “the Baftas of the book world” and honours the best UK writers and their work across fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.Judges – Gabby Logan, Rob Rinder, Ugo Monye, and Giovanna Fletcher – have the near-impossible task of deciding the book of the year winners by category, which will be announced today, 25 May.So, if your reading pile is looking a little low on the ground, the announcement...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Recalls ‘Disgusting & Cruel’ Way Her Weight Was Criticized As A Kid

The former First Daughter reflected on the ‘nasty’ comments about her looks that she got from some commentators. Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back during her guest co-hosting appearance on The View on Friday April 1. The former First Daughter looked back on some of the negative comments she received about her weight and the way she looked while her dad, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Chelsea, 42, said that the “disgusting” comments didn’t sit right with her at all.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
Vibe

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ And ‘BMF’ Get New Cast Members Ahead Of Forthcoming Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Following the unforgettable second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the third season of the acclaimed spinoff is gearing up to be another hit among fans. As announced by STARZ on Tuesday (March 15), three new recurring cast members have been announced—Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry, and Caroline Chikezie. Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire. Terry will play Obi, a British transplant who is both comfortable holding a gun and a business meeting. Chikezie will play Noma,...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Who's Who in Julia on HBO Max

Julia is the new HBO Max comedy series from creator Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and just like the 2009 bifurcated biopic (Julie & Julia), it's named after its subject — the great chef and TV personality Julia Child. Her life and career are certainly fascinating enough to warrant it, although it remains to be seen whether the new series can manage to qualitatively separate itself from a film that starred Meryl Streep. The TV series will get more space to tell the fascinating story of Child's TV series The French Chef, however, and that could be all kinds of fun.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Jake Tapper
buzzfeednews.com

Mila Kunis Revealed The Important Conversation She Had With Her 5- And 7-Year-Old Kids About Ukraine And Why She And Ashton Kutcher Made The “Overnight” Decision To Embrace Their Kids’ Heritage

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have always been vocal when it comes to issues close to their hearts, and now, with Mila’s native Ukraine currently under attack, the couple is speaking out more than ever. In case you weren’t aware, Mila was born in Ukraine before moving to the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Composer Jeff Danna Channels “Positivity” Of Legendary TV Chef Julia Child With ‘Julia’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Jeff Danna’s score for Julia, which is set for release tomorrow via Watertower Music. HBO Max’s eight episode comedy series is inspired by Julia Child’s (Sarah Lancashire) extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history—the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the show...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Fleabag’ Exec Lydia Hampson Joins Sister & Signs First-Look Amazon Deal

Click here to read the full article. Lydia Hampson, the Fleabag exec and former Amazon Studios Head of UK Scripted, has joined Chernobyl indie Sister and struck a first-look deal with her former employer. Any shows made as part of the deal will be developed and produced for Amazon Prime. Hampson will also work on the BBC’s The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. The con-man thriller is written by Penny and Ginny Skinner and is currently in pre-production, with filming starting later this year. Sister is also making Amazon’s adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power. Hampson will work with...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Friendship#Debut Novel#Family Secrets#Book Club#American
Elite Daily

20 Turning Red Quotes About Friendship To Caption Your BFF Pics

If you haven’t seen Pixar’s new animated film, Turning Red, it’s time to get yourself over to Disney+ ASAP. Released on March 11 and available only on the streaming service, this heartwarming film touches on the messiness of growing up, and how much easier it is to become who you’re meant to be with good friends by your side. If you’re looking for an Instagram caption that’ll show your BFFs how much you appreciate them, these Turning Red quotes will definitely do the trick.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Invisible Pilot' Docuseries Trailer Tells a Riveting True Story About a Pilot With a Double Life

Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Argentina
Variety

ZDF Studios, Federation’s Kids Series ‘Theodosia’ Acquired by BBC, Among Other Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Theodosia,” the Egyptology-themed adventure series which just premiered on HBO Max in the U.S., has been acquired by BBC, along with a bevy of other partners. Produced by Cottonwood Media, “Theodosia” is represented in international markets by ZDF Studios and Federation Kids & Family, a subsidiary of Federation Entertainment. “Theodosia” follows a smart and bold 14-year-old named Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo) who is the daughter of two intrepid Egyptologists excavating in the Valley of the Kings. When Theo and her younger brother Henry stumble upon a hidden tomb and a mysterious artefact, the ‘Eye of...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max's Julia offers a warm and cozy take on food TV icon Julia Child

"There’s a familiar undercurrent in biopic projects of legendary figures: Stories about famous athletes or politicians or movie stars need to include the darker, more personal details of their lives because biographical narratives need to humanize their subjects," says Kathryn VanArendonk. "There is some of that in Julia, the new HBO Max series about the chef, author, and TV personality Julia Child. She was remarkable, and the series enjoys showing that off. For the most part, though, Julia is a warm and cozy treatment of Child, the TV equivalent of pulling a simmering pot of boeuf bourguignon out of the oven and taking it straight to the table to serve. There are brief moments of tension, and there’s the satisfying pleasure of watching a person figure something out. But Julia Child as presented in Julia does not need humanizing or any of the frictive strain between the stage personality and the person behind the curtains. Here she is, delightfully human both onscreen and off."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Paramount+ UK Drama Slate Includes Projects From ‘The Bridge’ Creator, Endeavor Content, Fulwell 73, Night Train Media

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+’s latest UK slate is headlined by a dark drama from The Bridge and Marcella creator Hans Rosenfeldt, with new unscripted shows including a reality series about LA hairdressers and true crime doc about a notorious hoax caller.  Leading a six-strong order is Rosenfeldt’s drama The Burning Girls, a six-part series based on the CJ Tudor novel about a village haunted by a dark past.  Deadline first revealed news Rosenfeldt and Buccaneer had landed rights to the project in March last year, at which point Paramount+ was not involved. Buccaneer Media is producing in association with VIS –...
TV SERIES
CNN

CNN

964K+
Followers
142K+
Post
764M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy