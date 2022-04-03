ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO's Poland 'Open' to Hosting U.S. Nuclear Weapons

By Shane Croucher
 1 day ago

Poland's deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he is "open" to the idea of the U.S deploying tactical nuclear weapons in his country, and called for Washington to send tens of thousands more American troops to Europe to check the Russian threat.

Kaczynski, who leads the ruling national-conservative Law and Justice Party, also urged NATO to "do more" in Ukraine—in particular, a peacekeeping mission and delivering President Volodymyr Zelensky the weapons he asks for—and said he is "very dissatisfied" with Germany.

"The eastern flank must be much better protected in the future than before," Kaczynski told Germany's Welt Am Sonntag newspaper, asking America to station 50,000 more troops—a 50 percent increase—with most of the total in the Baltics and Poland, which are NATO allies.

"Let's face it: The soldiers of the U.S. nuclear power are the strongest stopping Russia from attacking NATO countries and provide us with the greatest security."

Asked if he thought the U.S. should deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe, Kaczynski said he had discussed the idea with American senators while still in opposition with his Law and Justice Party.

"Back then, they thought it was possible. If the Americans asked us to store American nuclear weapons in Poland, we would be open to it," Kaczynski told Welt Am Sonntag .

"This would significantly strengthen Moscow's deterrence. At the moment, this issue does not arise, but it may change soon. The initiative would have to come from the Americans. In principle, however, it makes sense to extend nuclear weapons sharing to the eastern flank."

According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, a nonpartisan nonprofit committed to eliminating the threat of weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. and its allies do not disclose the number of American nuclear stockpiles deployed in Europe.

But the Center estimates that there are "100 U.S.-owned nuclear weapons stored in five NATO member states across six bases: Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel Air Base in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi Air Bases in Italy, Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey."

It continues: "The weapons are not armed or deployed on aircraft; they are instead kept in WS3 underground vaults in national airbases, and the Permissive Action Link (PAL) codes used to arm them remain in American hands.

"To be used, the bombs would be loaded onto dual-capable NATO-designated fighters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOSZ6_0ey8RyPZ00

Kaczynski sharply criticized the German government for its handling of Ukraine , saying Berlin should provide more weapons and potentially push for a Russian oil embargo in the EU .

"We must not constantly support the great power of Russia with billions in energy purchase fees. This is politically and morally unacceptable. It must stop and Germany should finally take a clear position on this matter," he told the German newspaper.

Kaczynski also accused Germany of having "not sufficiently accounted for World War II" and that it has "still not fulfilled its financial obligations."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian foreign ministry, the German foreign ministry, and the U.S. State Department for comment.

Comments / 57

Francisco Lopez
21h ago

they must act now and not tomorrow... Ukraine needs NATO military power rightnow not tomorrow, don't you see the cities that the wild animals Russian are leaving in total destruction... I want to see the infantry, artillery and the NATO fighters giving the Russian what they are giving the Ukrainians...

Reply
16
Robert n
21h ago

How about the United States putting up a missle defense system in Poland ? Yes the same one that Obama stopped when he caved to Putin.

Reply(3)
7
Rick Delaney
20h ago

Desmond ... pay attention. The second The Ruskies invaded Ukraine, the West was already put on notice not to interfere. The West's mistake was to allow Those swine in Russia to lay down the rules! Invading a sovereign country is terrible and the carnage left behind is far worse. The West standing pat and watching from the sidelines doesn't make them any better. The U.S and their allies .. need to bring in the troops. Sanctions are not helping!

Reply(1)
6
