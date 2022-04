He's back. At long last, after years of false starts and journeyman travels, the time has come for running back Frank Gore to return to the Bay Area. After seven seasons away from San Francisco, a period that's felt like an eternity with a pandemic and some of the franchise's lowest moments mixed in between, Gore announced that he's organizing a deal with the 49ers to retire in the red-and-gold he donned for ten incredible seasons.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO