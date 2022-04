A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...

