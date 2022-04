Whether you’re a novice gardener or have years of experience digging in the dirt, the right tools make a difference when it comes to garden chores. Whether you're pruning your shrubs or roses, growing herbs for a cocktail garden, planting pollinator-friendly flowers or nurturing your cutting garden, you’ll save time and frustration by using the right tools. While you don’t need a garden shed full of equipment, you do need some basics: A watering can and/or hose, hand tools such as a trowel, pruners, and gloves. Solid gardening boots with a heavy tread are another must-have, as well as a digging spade and fork if you’ll be planting larger items such as shrubs or trees.

