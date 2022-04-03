ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Love Is The Legacy Of bell hooks

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of family, friends, community members, and avid readers gathered Saturday to honor the life and legacy of bell hooks, better known to her family and friends as Gloria Jean Watkins. Family,...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: Celebrating bell hooks, west Kentucky writer with international audience

The other day I easily exceeded my daily goal of 10,000 steps in the most unlikely spot, the Murray State University Library. In search of published works by bell hooks — American author, professor, feminist, and social activist — I consulted the electronic catalog and found a slew of books and articles both by and about her, in various literary journals and academic publications.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Lakelander Magazine

To Leave a Legacy

Lakelander, Jen Lay, is on a mission to change the narrative for single moms by helping them provide stability. Seventeen years ago, Jen Lay was a young, newly married mom of a two-year-old little girl named Jasmine. Jen was just starting out in her real estate career with Keller Williams,...
Herald-Dispatch

BARBARA ELLEN BELL

BARBARA ELLEN BELL began her earthly voyage on October 7, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV. Her proud parents were Arvil Reed Bell and Vivian Davis Bell. When she was 4 years old, she was blessed with a brother, Vernon Reed Bell. Her favorite playmates were her cousins from the Bell and Davis families. There were so many of them! Most of her cousins lived nearby in Hurricane or Milton, WV. She managed to keep in touch with most of her cousins throughout her life, especially at family reunions.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Christian County, KY
The Star

Shelby library hosts inaugural festival in the park

A library sponsored Renaissance festival attracted several hundred people to the Shelby City Park Saturday. Eugenia H. Young Memorial Library sponsored the festival and transformed the baseball field into a gathering place where staff created balloon animals, painted faces, made flower crowns and helped small children “joust” with foam noodles. ...
SHELBY, NC
The Daily American

Column: Don’t call me Shirley

Primarily due to a lack of appropriate technology and skilled specialty care, my twin brothers died shortly after they were born. Because my birth was 19 months later, I have no real knowledge upon which to base my current theory, but here goes.  Somehow, I think their little energy fields got into me...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy