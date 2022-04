The United States will get only partially toward deep reductions in greenhouse gasses with the policy tools currently available even in the scenario most favorable politically to decarbonization. That's the finding of a recent study published in Energy Policy by an interdisciplinary team of researchers at The University of Texas at Austin that looked at the political feasibility of deep decarbonization in the United States. The results suggest that new policies and tools will be needed to reduce greenhouse gasses from sectors such as heavy industry.

