Michigan State

Michigan football 2023 commit flips to rival school

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
And then, the Michigan football 2023 recruiting class was one smaller.

The Wolverines gained their seventh commit of the 2023 class just last week, when Georgia-based running back Benjamin Hall pledged to the maize and blue. But Michigan was in for a not-so-good surprise on Sunday morning.

After heavy flirtations with Penn State, Milton (Massachusetts) Academy three-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea decided not to join former high school teammate Kalel Mullings in Ann Arbor after all. The day after the Wolverines held their spring game, Rappleyea announced on Twitter that he’s flipping to the Nittany Lions, saying it’s where his heart is in his post.

Rappleyea was Michigan’s only tight end commitment in this cycle, but the Wolverines took two in 2022. Colston Loveland is already on campus and Marlin Klein, who visited Ann Arbor for the spring game, arriving over the summer.

