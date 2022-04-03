ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

177 pinwheels adorn the lawn of the Creek County Courthouse

By Julia Choquette
sapulpatimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 1st marked the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month. In Creek County, tribute was paid to that recognition with the planting of 177 blue and silver pinwheels on the lawn of the Creek County Courthouse—one for each child in foster care. Pinwheels were placed on the lawn...

sapulpatimes.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

