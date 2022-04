A TV show like "Spring Baking Championship" requires contestants to work extra hard as they attempt to win over the judges with their baking skills in a highly competitive setup while trying to overcome several culinary challenges at the same time. According to celebrity baker and TV personality Duff Goldman, the show is tricky for the judges too because they know that they're judging experienced pastry chefs who know what they're doing. Goldman told Cinema Blend, "I think the baking on Spring Baking is the most technically impressive, and being the judge for that, it's a lot of pressure. Because you have a bunch of people that are at the top of their game and I have to understand everything that's going on."

