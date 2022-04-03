Sunday leftovers from Ole Miss' Saturday scrimmage

Lane Kiffin

Invariably after a practice report is filed, the next day we see omissions, things that are pertinent but got overlooked in the haste of publishing a quick piece on Saturday.

Yesterday was no different, but this will also have some expansion of some topics that were covered Saturday.

Let’s start with quarterback. Ole Miss is blessed to have a pair of 2021 four star signees battling it out for the top spot – Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. We’ve seen two practices thus far and from our seat at the top of the stadium, there’s not a dime’s difference in them.

Luke has a strong arm, sees the whole field and throws in tight windows that from up high look like an “oh no!” on occasion, but he squeezes them in and is on target. Luke checks down to shorter routes quite a bit and is satisfied with shorter gains that keep the offense ahead of the chains. He’s also a competent runner.

Dart has an equally strong arm, seems to be a competent runner and also sees the whole field and throws in tight windows. He too has an accurate arm. He has a bit more gunslinger mentality than Luke, but that can also get him in precarious situations. Yesterday, Luke had one pass barely tipped by LB Ashanti Cistrunk the whole day. Dart had two balls right in the hands of defenders that should have been picks and one knocked down. While Luke didn’t make as many big plays with his arm, Dart may have taken one or two too many chances. Don’t quote us on this, but right now we’re calling this a dead heat.

P.S. – In the two practices we’ve witnessed, Altmyer has gotten the most reps with the number one offense, but we don’t think that is any indication of anything significant at this time.

It wouldn’t be fair to new Defensive Coordinator Chris Partridge to give away a lot of secrets of his system, but we must reiterate a note from yesterday – Patridge is going to call a more aggressive game than D.J. Durkin did most of the year last season and from the observations of two practices, he’s going to be a lot more multiple in his looks. Maybe he will hone down and back off some once he evaluates everything, but right now, it’s balls to the wall coaching and we anticipate it staying that way. It looks as if, in the early going anyway, he has the same mentality as his boss, Lane Kiffin, and a go-for-it mindset. Sort of like going for it on 4th-and-6 from the 50, but from a defensive perspective. Obviously, we have seen that type of mentality before when Joe Lee Dunn was the DC under Billy Brewer. While Partridge may not be that extreme, it appears he will attack more than we are used to since Dunn. That can produce big plays both ways, but it certainly seems to be the trend in football these days and is worth the gamble instead of the slow death defenses of the past.

A few new or newly matured faces have popped on the scene and have jumped off the page a bit. We mentioned them in passing yesterday but they deserve a little more attention.

RB Quinshon Judkins, the true frosh out of Alabama, looks like he has the goods to be a quality SEC back. He’s physical, which we saw the first time we watched him, but yesterday he showed some giddy-up that we did not detect in our initial viewing. He’s got some wiggle and a burst for a 220-pounder. Zach Evans looks to be the top back with his power and speed and balance (outstanding balance), but Judkins will play a lot in 2022 it says here.

It’s dumb to say DE/LB Demon Clowney has been any kind of disappointment, but because of his name and lineage, we may have expected a little too much a little too soon. Demon needed time to fill out and mature. It appears he has done that and is now a 6-4, 250-pounder who is lined up at the Joker position on the defense – a hybrid DE and LB who might rush one play and drop back in coverage the next. He’s got the size and quickness to do the former and the speed to do the latter. He’s only a sophomore, but it looks like his time may have come. We’ll see.

Sophomore DE Jakivuan Brown is getting some quality backup looks and seems to be making a solid move for playing time. Keep your eye on him. CB Davison Igbinosun looks like he’s lining himself up for playing time as a true freshman. Sophomore S Trey Washington is getting a lot of reps with the top unit and appears to be making his mark. As noted yesterday, WR Rayf Vinson has certainly been noticeable in the passing game. Sophomore CB Kyndrich Breedlove is also getting a lot of opportunity to prove himself with the top two units.

Of the tranfers, TE Michael Trigg is clearly very impactful. WR Jordan Watkins seems to be solidifying himself as a top candidate. DE Jared Ivey has not hit his stride yet, but he has the look for sure. LB Khari Coleman seems to be getting his feet wet and is being worked in with the second unit. Ditto LB Reginald Hughes. RT Mason Brooks is obviously going to start at that position. DT J.J. Pegues is going to make a nice duo with veteran starter K.D. Hill. Of course, Evans and Dart are superb additions. Unfortunately, LB Troy Brown and S Isheem Young have been injured/limited, so we don’t know much about them at this juncture. WR Jalen Knox has been bothered with a hamstring injury and has been limited. Perhaps – key word perhaps – the one who has impressed the most on defense, however, is S Ladarius Tennison. The 5-9, 200-pound sophomore who came here from Auburn looks to have some headhunter in him and has already moved into one of the top spots. He plays the stinger position Jake Springer played last season – a safety who lines up closer to the line of scrimmage.

A regular question last year was about the backup wide receivers – JUCO transfer Qua Davis, freshmen J.J. Henry, Brandon Buckhaulter and sophomore Bralon Brown. The way WR Coach Derrick Nix is shuffling in players right now, it’s hard to get a grasp on where they are individually, but collectively they have all made some plays in the two practices we have seen and there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of difference in any of them that we can detect. Brown, Buckhaulter and Davis are more traditional in WR size around 6-0 to 6-2. They look a lot alike in stature. Henry is smaller but has good quickness. They should be in line to contribute next season.

While we’ve heaped a lot of justifiable praise on Trigg, Casey Kelly is also having a solid spring. He’s more of a traditional, hand on the ground TE and handles that role well. He’s made some good catches for good gains. Trigg is more of a slot, motion, Evan Engram type. There’s room and need for both.