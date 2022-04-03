ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What Monte Lee said after Clemson dropped Game 2 to NC State

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VleKE_0ey8KOks00
Monte Lee and the Clemson Tigers dropped Game 2 of the series with NC State on Saturday. (Brian Hennessy/Clemson Athletics)

Clemson was unable to build momentum from Friday’s dominant performance against NC State, falling 5-2 Saturday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The loss came a day after Clemson pounded the Wolfpack 14-3 to open the three-game series between the two teams.

The rubber match of the series will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

Benjamin Blackwell, Cooper Ingle and Blake Wright had two hits each for the Tigers on Saturday, with Wright delivering a solo homer.

But it wasn’t enough as Nick Hoffmann suffered the loss, allowing three runs in four innings of work. Clemson had plenty of opportunities in the loss but was unable to come up with the big hits it needed Here is what head coach Monte Lee said after the game:

Clemson coach Monte Lee opening statement

“Give the Wolfpack credit. They were the better club today. I thought we did a good job early in the game, jumped on them early, scored a pair of runs. After that we had some opportunities. Obviously in the fourth we had first and second, nobody out, failed to get a bunt down — didn’t score in that inning. Had bases loaded in the fifth with no outs and had a pair of strikeouts, then lined out to third base. Would’ve like to have gotten something in those two innings.

And then we had a play in the second inning that cost us two runs where we were late covering the bag at first base, runner was safe, and obviously it was two plays basically in one. Our catcher thought the third out was made, was not covering the plate, and the other run scored.

That’s just on us as coaches. The bottom line is, that’s just on us as coaches. We’ve gotta make sure our guys understand what they’re supposed to do in situations like that. We’ve gotta cover first base on balls hit to the right side of the field from the mound and our catchers have got to have more awareness than that. And that’s just simply on us as coaches.

We didn’t get a bunt down and that’s on us as coaches. And that’s really it. Those three plays, along with failing to get a couple of runs in there in the fourth and fifth inning there when we had some opportunities cost us.

And we didn’t close out innings. We didn’t do a good job of closing out innings. I don’t know how many runs they scored of their five with two outs, but I know they had several two-out hits with runners on base and had some two-strike hits with runners on base. We didn’t execute pitches and finish innings as good as we should have.

If you take away playing the second inning, we probably only should’ve given up three runs, maybe. So that’s a pretty good day at the park in regards to pitching. I thought we played good defensively outside of the one play.

Offensively I thought we hit some balls hard. I thought we had some pretty solid at bats overall. But at the end of the day, when you have those opportunities, you have to capitalize against a good club.”

On if he is happy with Clemson’s approach at the plate with runners in scoring position: “Well, I mean I would like for our team to be better with runners in scoring position, yes. We work on it every single day. I think our plan in regards to with runners in scoring position is sound. I think it’s just a matter of we have to execute it. It’s really that simple.”

On the importance of Sunday’s series finale: “You’ve gotta be resilient. That’s the bottom line. You have to have a short memory, and you have to be resilient. You’ve gotta be able to bounce back and go win a series tomorrow. We have an opportunity to win a series tomorrow.

It’s all about which team plays the best. It’s not the best team in the game of baseball. It’s pretty simple. The team that plays the best baseball wins. If we play better than they do then we’ll be alright.

I think everybody knows how important tomorrow is. I think we all know that. My job is to take pressure off my team, not put pressure on my team.

We don’t talk about ‘must wins’ and ‘have to do this’ and ‘this has to happen.’ Because they’re not going to respond very well to that. The biggest thing that we talk about with our guys is what do we have to do against their starting pitcher tomorrow? What have we learned through two games against their lineup when it comes to pitch location and execution of pitches to get their hitters out? And that’s it. Then the guys have to execute. It’s really that simple.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
On3.com
On3.com

54K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow On3.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky pitchers strike out 14 against No. 9 Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. – What was expected to be a series full of runs turned into a pitchers’ duel, with No. 9 Ole Miss using a leadoff triple and two-out RBI single in the ninth to claim a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. The Rebels...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
The Fayetteville Observer

Arkansas' Nolan Richardson hopes Hubert Davis joins fraternity of Black coaches to win NCAA title

NEW ORLEANS — Nolan Richardson considers his own journey when he thinks about UNC coach Hubert Davis and what the first-year coach has and could accomplish Monday night in the national championship game against Kansas. In 1994, Richardson became the second Black coach in history to win a men's NCAA Tournament title, leading the Arkansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State will host two offensive line prospects Monday

Penn State’s search for more offensive linemen continues Monday with two Class of 2023 prospects on campus. As we noted over the weekend, Georgia native Connor Lew will see Penn State for the first time later today. Lew, who stands at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, only recently earned an offer...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Homer
On3.com

NC State baseball weekend recap: Pack keeps momentum

After sweeping Georgia Tech and then taking a significant midweek win at rival East Carolina, NC State baseball went to Clemson for a key three-game series for both teams. The Pack was looking to keep its momentum. Clemson, however, was looking to snap a stretch in which it had gone 3-7 in its prior 10 games. Could NC State keep up its hot streak, or would the Tigers get back on track after starting the season 14-0?
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Xavier guard Dwon Odom enters the transfer portal

Just days after winning the NIT Tournament, Xavier sophomore point guard Dwon Odom has entered the transfer portal, he tells On3. “I want to start off by saying thank you to Xavier’s coaching staff and all the fans for a great experience thus far. Even though there was a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Tigers
Kingsport Times-News

Baylor completes three-game sweep of ETSU

WACO, Texas — Bryce Hodge belted two home runs Sunday, but it didn’t translate into victory for East Tennessee State. Baylor's baseball team scored six runs in the first three innings and completed a three-game sweep with a 7-4 nonconference victory. Hodge’s solo home run in the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

MMQB: Surprises at two position groups and more reflection on Michigan's spring game

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to watch the film and process what we saw from Michigan football in its spring game. The Blue team defeated the Maize, 20-12, and there were plenty of takeaways from the scrimmage. In this edition of 'Monday Morning Quarterback,' we break down three things that worked the best and three areas that left a bit to be desired. Keep in mind, we saw plenty of good Saturday, and the starters / main contributors didn't play close to the whole game, so any 'negatives' don't necessarily indicate that Michigan will struggle in those areas this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Musings from Arledge: Pac-12 Looking Up?

Larry Scott’s time as Pac 12 Commissioner officially (and mercifully) ended last year. But in some ways, the Larry Scott era officially comes to an end only now, with the Pac 12 announcing that it is leaving the lavish San Francisco headquarters that Scott had leased for the conference (or, rather, for himself) and is, instead, telling employees to work from home. Some of you may have seen the handwritten signs at local intersections: “Want to earn big money from home? Call 1-800-PacConf.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy