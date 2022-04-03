What Monte Lee said after Clemson dropped Game 2 to NC State

Monte Lee and the Clemson Tigers dropped Game 2 of the series with NC State on Saturday. (Brian Hennessy/Clemson Athletics)

Clemson was unable to build momentum from Friday’s dominant performance against NC State, falling 5-2 Saturday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The loss came a day after Clemson pounded the Wolfpack 14-3 to open the three-game series between the two teams.

The rubber match of the series will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

Benjamin Blackwell, Cooper Ingle and Blake Wright had two hits each for the Tigers on Saturday, with Wright delivering a solo homer.

But it wasn’t enough as Nick Hoffmann suffered the loss, allowing three runs in four innings of work. Clemson had plenty of opportunities in the loss but was unable to come up with the big hits it needed Here is what head coach Monte Lee said after the game:

Clemson coach Monte Lee opening statement

“Give the Wolfpack credit. They were the better club today. I thought we did a good job early in the game, jumped on them early, scored a pair of runs. After that we had some opportunities. Obviously in the fourth we had first and second, nobody out, failed to get a bunt down — didn’t score in that inning. Had bases loaded in the fifth with no outs and had a pair of strikeouts, then lined out to third base. Would’ve like to have gotten something in those two innings.

And then we had a play in the second inning that cost us two runs where we were late covering the bag at first base, runner was safe, and obviously it was two plays basically in one. Our catcher thought the third out was made, was not covering the plate, and the other run scored.

That’s just on us as coaches. The bottom line is, that’s just on us as coaches. We’ve gotta make sure our guys understand what they’re supposed to do in situations like that. We’ve gotta cover first base on balls hit to the right side of the field from the mound and our catchers have got to have more awareness than that. And that’s just simply on us as coaches.

We didn’t get a bunt down and that’s on us as coaches. And that’s really it. Those three plays, along with failing to get a couple of runs in there in the fourth and fifth inning there when we had some opportunities cost us.

And we didn’t close out innings. We didn’t do a good job of closing out innings. I don’t know how many runs they scored of their five with two outs, but I know they had several two-out hits with runners on base and had some two-strike hits with runners on base. We didn’t execute pitches and finish innings as good as we should have.

If you take away playing the second inning, we probably only should’ve given up three runs, maybe. So that’s a pretty good day at the park in regards to pitching. I thought we played good defensively outside of the one play.

Offensively I thought we hit some balls hard. I thought we had some pretty solid at bats overall. But at the end of the day, when you have those opportunities, you have to capitalize against a good club.”

On if he is happy with Clemson’s approach at the plate with runners in scoring position: “Well, I mean I would like for our team to be better with runners in scoring position, yes. We work on it every single day. I think our plan in regards to with runners in scoring position is sound. I think it’s just a matter of we have to execute it. It’s really that simple.”

On the importance of Sunday’s series finale: “You’ve gotta be resilient. That’s the bottom line. You have to have a short memory, and you have to be resilient. You’ve gotta be able to bounce back and go win a series tomorrow. We have an opportunity to win a series tomorrow.

It’s all about which team plays the best. It’s not the best team in the game of baseball. It’s pretty simple. The team that plays the best baseball wins. If we play better than they do then we’ll be alright.

I think everybody knows how important tomorrow is. I think we all know that. My job is to take pressure off my team, not put pressure on my team.

We don’t talk about ‘must wins’ and ‘have to do this’ and ‘this has to happen.’ Because they’re not going to respond very well to that. The biggest thing that we talk about with our guys is what do we have to do against their starting pitcher tomorrow? What have we learned through two games against their lineup when it comes to pitch location and execution of pitches to get their hitters out? And that’s it. Then the guys have to execute. It’s really that simple.”