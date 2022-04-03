ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State flips former Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea

By Ryan Snyder about 6 hours
On3.com
 1 day ago
Penn State earned a commitment Sunday from TE Andrew Rappleyea. (Credit: Rappleyea family)

Penn State flipped an important commitment in the Class of 2023 Sunday in tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Rappleyea has long been considered one of Penn State’s top tight end prospects. A native of New York, he transferred to Milton Academy (Mass.) ahead of his junior season. Penn State offered during an unofficial visit on Sept. 1, and he returned for two more visits since, most recently just a few weeks ago.

Back in December, the four-star tight end appeared to be close to committing to the Nittany Lions, but a sudden commitment from Maryland prospect Neeo Avery on New Year’s Eve put Penn State in a tough position. With Joey Schlaffer already committed, plus Mathias Barnwell and Avery having experience at the tight end position, things had to get sorted out.

Rappleyea was also very high on Michigan, however, and the Wolverines would eventually go on to earn his commitment on Jan. 16. But things changed on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, too, with former tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh being switched to defensive backs. Graduate assistant Grant Newsome is now in charge of the tight end position.

That, plus some changes in Penn State’s 2023 class – Barnwell is now projected to play defensive tackle, while Avery is no longer committed – made this the right opportunity for Rappleyea to switch to the Nittany Lions.

“Michigan is a great place with great people, but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea said in a statement on his Twitter feed. “I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home.

“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State. My recruitment is closed.”

In addition to Michigan, Rappleyea earned a host of quality offers. Boston College was the third school that hosted him regularly, but programs like Florida, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin all offered. Overall, he earned 25 scholarship offers.

Ty Howle, [Penn State’s] tight ends coach, has been great to me. He’s been recruiting me really hard,” Rappleyea said back in December. “Slim [Mahon] has also been recruiting me a good bit. I also talk to Coach [James] Franklin directly, too, so they’ve been great at building a relationship with me. They’re just great people and I have great relationships going with them. Also, the way they use the position is great.”

According to the On3 Consensus, Rappleyea sits at No. 266 nationally. He’s the 16th-ranked tight end. Our scouts at On3 rank him even higher, sitting at No. 167 overall and No. 9 at the tight end position.

Penn State is now back up to eight commitments in its Class of 2023. They still sit at No. 5 in the On3 Consensus Team Rankings, second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

