College Sports

Hubert Davis reveals what changed for North Carolina in Final Four victory over Duke

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Jamie Squire via Getty Images.

After defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four on Saturday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are onto the National Championship in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, and Duke led 37-34 at halftime. But after a 47-40 advantage in the second half, it was the Tar Heels that escaped with a tight 81-77 victory.

Following the game, Davis addressed what he saw from UNC in the Final Four victory over Duke. Offensively, Davis liked the changes that his team made from the first half to the second half.

“Well, I feel like in the first half we were settling for jump shots,” Davis said. “Especially when Mark Williams was out of the game, I felt like it was an opportunity for us to attack the basket. And we started the game, we just, they weren’t bad shots, I just felt like we could get better shots. Then we started penetrating getting to the basket.

“I’ve always said we should dominate points in the paint. If we do that also puts us in the position to get fouled. And we’re such a good free-throw shooting team. In the second half I felt like we worked inside/out, whether it was post penetration, but the other part is offensive rebounding. I thought we were great getting second chance opportunities.”

Davis was thrilled with UNC’s defense in the Final Four win

As a team, UNC shot 42.2% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range, also converting on 70.8% of free throw attempts. Comparatively, Duke shot 41.7% from the field, 22.7% from three, and 60% from the free throw line. Going up against Duke, Davis wanted UNC to dominate on the interior. Ultimately, at least when it comes to defense, Davis was happy with what he saw from the Tar Heels on that front.

“And from a defensive standpoint, our emphasis going into the game was to protect the paint,” said Davis. “In Durham they had 52 points in paint. At halftime they had 26 of the 37 points in the paint. I said we’ve got to do a good job keeping them away from getting layups and dunks make them make contested jump shots. These guys were so good defensively, and I’m so proud of them.”

UNC’s special run from being a No. 8 seed now continues. Making it to the Final Four in the first year of the Davis tenure wasn’t enough for UNC, and now the Tar Heels will look to wrap up this special season with a national title against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday.

North Carolina State
Nashville, TN
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

