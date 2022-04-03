ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: North Carolina legend Kenny Smith gives heartwarming take on Coach K's career ending

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6NqJ_0ey8JxFA00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Kenny Smith joined North Carolina back when Mike Krzyzewski was just beginning his ascent at Duke. Fast forward, Smith watched as the Tar Heels sent Krzyzewski home from the 2022 NCAA Tournament in the Final Four, effectively beginning his retirement.

While the jubilation of North Carolina defeating their rivals on the way to the title game was prevalent, Smith was overcome with a myriad of emotions. Afterwards, the Tar Heels legend spoke about what Krzyzewski has meant to the sport of basketball in the state of North Carolina for over four decades.

“As happy as Tar Heel fans are probably around the country, this is a sad day for Carolina basketball,” started Smith. “Because there’s no one, absolutely no one — no team, no university — that can create the type of intensity that was going on here tonight for Coach K. It’s a sad day to see him walk out. First time I’ve kind of removed myself from a Tar Heel, and felt teared up watching him leave. Because of what he means to us. He pushed us to make North Carolina better. Pushed us when we initially pushed him. And then he’s like, we’re chasing Carolina. We’re going to be that. And then he caught us, and surpassed us, honestly. We were like no, we have to get back.

“As Hubert [Davis] said it, subtlety, he said Carolina’s supposed to be in this spotlight. What he really was saying is because Duke is already there all the time, as well. So, I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss what he’s done for the ACC. But more importantly, what he’s done for Carolina basketball, in all.”

As you can see, the moment is bittersweet for Kenny Smith, due to the immense respect he has for Mike Krzyzewski.

Mike Krzyzewski on Duke after loss in Final Four: ‘This team has been a joy for me to coach’

Moreover, Kenny Smith will be cheering on North Carolina against Kansas, while Duke and their talented roster will be watching from home. Still, the Blue Devils overcame a lot and made it to the Final Four. Due to having a lot of young players, Krzyzewski said that a lot of Duke players were beating themselves up for mistakes in the Final Four loss to UNC. But without those players, the Blue Devils wouldn’t have even been in the position that they were.

“They’re really down,” said Krzyzewski. “Especially younger players. They’ll look at a free throw and say, ‘I lost the game.’ And that’s the other thing. One play does not win or lose a game, don’t beat yourself up. We had our opportunities, they made one more opportunity than us. But don’t beat yourself up because we wouldn’t be here without them. They’ve all done really good things to get us this far.”

“But I love the fact that they feel that bad. We just have to take care of them.”

Ultimately, the goal is to win a national title. Duke might have fallen short of that goal, but Krzyzewski is proud of what his team did accomplish on the run to the Final Four.

“This team has been a joy for me to coach,” Krzyzewski said. “And especially them turning it around in March and to put us in a position where we had a chance to play on Monday. That’s the ultimate goal, to play on Monday and have a chance to win.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
On3.com
On3.com

54K+

Followers

37K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow On3.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Kenny Smith
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski addresses what Hubert Davis has done in first year as UNC's head coach

When Roy Williams retired as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels a year ago, many probably wouldn’t have predicted UNC would make a run to the Final Four the next season. But that is exactly what first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis has done. Davis and the Tar Heels will match up against the Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski in the Final Four on Saturday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Basketball#Unc
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy