WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.

Sitting close to the court for North Carolina’s matchup with longtime rival Duke, Williams was able to experience a great college basketball game from the fan perspective – and what was even better for him is that his Tar Heels recorded an 81-77 win to advance to Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas, where Williams also coached from 1988-2003.

While it’s no secret that Williams was extremely happy after the win, he was actually caught on camera celebrating in the crowd – smiling from ear-to-ear and pumping his fist up in the air. It was truly a special night for everyone involved with North Carolina’s program, and that includes Williams.

Following the Final Four win over Duke, North Carolina will now face off with Kansas on Monday night in the national championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with TBS carrying the national broadcast.

Although North Carolina didn’t put together the strongest regular season, which included some questionable losses, the Tar Heels closed their slate on a high note and have made a memorable postseason run to the national title game in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach – and Brady Manek is a big reason for the success.

After all of the obstacles that have been thrown North Carolina’s way this season, and after many people called the Tar Heels soft, Saturday’s Final Four win meant a lot to the team – especially Manek, who was caught on camera celebrating with his family in the stands.

It was a special, emotional moment for the veteran forward, who transferred to North Carolina after playing four seasons at Oklahoma from 2017-2021.