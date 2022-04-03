Michigan TE commit Andrew Rappleyea flips to Penn State

Andrew Rappleyea (Andrew Rappleyea/Twitter)

Michigan Wolverines football has lost a commitment in the class of 2023.

Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who committed to Michigan Jan. 16 with his primary recruiter being assistant coach Jay Harbaugh, has flipped his pledge to Penn State, he announced Sunday.

“Michigan is a great place with great people, but the reality is, I committed too quickly, and I take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea wrote in a tweet.

“I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home.

“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State. My recruitment is closed.”

He committed to Michigan back in January after connecting with the staff and enjoying his visit for the team’s big win over Ohio State Nov. 27.

Rappleyea is ranked as the No. 167 player and No. 9 tight end in the country and fourth-best player in Massachusetts, according to On3. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder also had offers from Boston College, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Michigan holds commitments from six prospects in the class of 2023. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, Dexter (Mich.) High four-star running back Cole Cabana, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan, Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron kicker Adam Samaha and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb running back Benjamin Hall make up the class.

The Maize and Blue’s 2023 haul is ranked seventh in the country on the On3 Consensus team rankings with an 89.710 score, and slots third in the Big Ten behind No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State.

Michigan doesn’t have a tight end commit in the class anymore, but the Wolverines are still pushing for several prospects at the position. They’ve thrown out offers to 13 tight ends in 2023, and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has them as the co-leader with Tennessee for Oswego (Ill.) High three-star Deakon Tonielli.

In addition, Michigan is strong at the tight end position when it comes to players on the current roster. The Maize and Blue have six tight ends on the team right now in sixth-year senior Joel Honigford, redshirt junior Luke Schoonmaker, junior Erick All, sophomore Matthew Hibner, redshirt freshman Louis Hansen and freshman early enrollee Colston Loveland. Fellow Michigan freshman Marlin Klein will enroll this summer and join the team for the 2022 campaign.