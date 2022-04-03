Tiger Woods provides update on his status for the Masters

Andrew Redington via Getty Images.

There has been a lot of speculation over recent days and weeks about whether or not Tiger Woods will be able to return and play in the Masters Tournament next weekend. On Sunday morning, Woods took to Twitter to clear some of the air, providing a giant update on his status for the Masters.

As with a lot of classic injury reports around sports, we still don’t know for certain whether or not Woods will be on the course for the Masters next weekend. But we now know that he will be in Augusta, and if all goes to plan, he intends to play.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” Woods said. “It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods has 15 major championships in his iconic golfing career, including five victories at the Masters. The first win at the Masters came in 1997 for Woods, and he also won the tournament in 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019. Woods has also won the PGA Championship four times (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007), the U.S. Open three times (2000, 2002, 2008), and The Open Championship three times (2000, 2005, 2006).

Woods has just one major championship after his U.S. Open victory in 2008. But that one championship was at the Masters in 2019, where he shot -13 and narrowly edged out Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele. In his other four wins at the Masters, Woods has shot -18, -16, -12, and -12.

Woods recently played at Augusta, beginning speculation on his Masters return

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Woods reportedly played a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club with his son, Charlie, and Justin Thomas. The practice round came just over a week before the beginning of this year’s Masters, which will take place from April 7-10.

If Woods does return for the 2022 Masters, it will be his first PGA Tour appearance since the 2020 Masters. In a car accident in February of 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident, where he suffered significant leg injuries that left many wondering if he would ever play again.

Since his accident, Woods has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Now, it appears that Woods is nearing his highly anticipated return to competitive golf, and he could be doing it on the biggest stage in Augusta at the Masters. Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters last year.