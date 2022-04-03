LOOK: Spike Lee sends special shoutout to Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh brought Colin Kaepernick to Ann Arbor for Michigan‘s Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday. During the game, the honorary captain participated in various throwing drills at halftime for NFL scouts in attendance. While the Michigan coach was simply helping out an old friend and quarterback, Spike Lee was grateful Harbaugh gave Kaepernick an opportunity.

As Lee was also in attendance, the famed film director tweeted a special shoutout to Harbaugh after the event.

“Special LOVE Shoutout To COACH HARBAUGH For Selecting COLIN KAEPERNICK To Be The Honorary Captain Of The University Of Michigan Maize Vs Blue Spring Game,” tweeted Lee. “At Halftime Coach Harbaugh Ran A Workout For KAP Throwing To Receivers.

“Da Street Says Several Pro Scouts Were In Attendance. And Dat’s Da “GO BLUE” Truth,Ruth!!!”

Both Lee and Harbaugh have been supportive of Kaepernick since his NFL career was put on hold, and Saturday was no different. If the workout Jim Harbaugh organized leads to an NFL opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, the ramifications will be massive.

Colin Kaepernick: ‘It feels great to be out here.’

Furthermore, Colin Kaepernick spoke about how good it felt to be back on a football field, showing what he could do.

“First time back in the cold like this in a while,” Kaepernick said with a smile to the Big Ten Network sideline reporter. “But it feels great to be out here. Moved at a fast pace to fit everything in or try to fit everything in. It was great to be able to get out here and work with the receivers.”

Kaepernick last appeared in the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, then coached by Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, now the head coach at Michigan, brought his former quarterback to campus, named him the honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Game and invited him to throw in front of a live audience at halftime.

“Some of them (the receivers), it’s our first time running together or we got a prep day yesterday,” Kaepernick said. “Overall, felt great. Excited to be out here.”

Kaepernick started with short throws, then medium throws and finally progressed to deep throws down the middle. Using seven free-agent and former receivers, Kaepernick displayed good velocity and accuracy, and timing was seamless, despite having just met many of the wide receivers.

When asked what his hopes were for Saturday’s tryout, Kaepernick’s answer was simple: “a shot.

“Just a chance, an opportunity,” Kapernick said. “A lot of what we’ve heard is, ‘Oh, you haven’t played in five years. Can you still play?’ I wanted to come out. That’s part of the reason why we’ve been doing all the workouts publicly, releasing them publicly. Coach Harbaugh, Michigan, the Wolverines against Racism allowed this to happen today, so I’m grateful that this is an opportunity that can lead to that next step, and hopefully crack that door open so I can run through it.”