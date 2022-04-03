ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert Davis explains how North Carolina will shift focus to national championship

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

North Carolina‘s run through the NCAA Tournament has been a memorable one – there’s no question about it. The No. 8 seeded Tar Heels defeated No. 9 Marquette in the first round, upset No. 1 Baylor in the second round, recorded another upset over No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet 16, blew out No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight and then continued their unprecedented run Saturday night with another upset victory – this one a Final Four win over their longtime rival and No. 2 seeded Duke.

While North Carolina and Duke battled back-and-forth on Saturday, it was the Tar Heels that made the big plays down the final stretch to record the win and punch their ticket to Monday night’s national championship game against No. 1 Kansas. As North Carolina’s victory in the Final Four ended the legendary career of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Tar Heels also defeated their longtime foe in Coach K’s final regular season home game – making Hubert Davis’ squad the ultimate spoilers.

Fresh off its big Final Four win, North Carolina now has to turn its complete attention to Monday night’s national championship meeting with Kansas – and Davis spoke about that with reporters following Saturday’s game.

“That’s easy,” Davis said when asked how UNC would quickly shift its focus to Kansas. “We’re playing for a national championship. One of the things that these guys have done a really good job at is celebrating a win, but also putting that aside and focusing on the task ahead of us. After we played an unbelievable Baylor team, we were able to set our sights on UCLA. After UCLA, Saint Peter’s, after Marquette. These guys have just been fantastic – because I want them to celebrate tonight. I just do. This is a special moment for them. This is a special moment for our program. So I want them to enjoy themselves, and so that’s important.

“But we have more than enough time to prepare for an unbelievable Kansas team – and playing for the national championship. If you’re not motivated for that, you shouldn’t be playing.”

North Carolina and Kansas are scheduled to tipoff at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with TBS carrying the national broadcast.

