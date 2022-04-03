ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jayden Thomas ‘biting at the bit’ to crack Notre Dame WR rotation after a year behind the scenes

By Patrick Engel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EwWi_0ey8Iztz00
Jayden Thomas was a four-star recruit in Notre Dame's 2021 class (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

Jayden Thomas played 14 snaps as a freshman at a thin position. Notre Dame needs help at wide receiver this spring, and Thomas has a chance to make a move.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

MMQB: Surprises at two position groups and more reflection on Michigan's spring game

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to watch the film and process what we saw from Michigan football in its spring game. The Blue team defeated the Maize, 20-12, and there were plenty of takeaways from the scrimmage. In this edition of 'Monday Morning Quarterback,' we break down three things that worked the best and three areas that left a bit to be desired. Keep in mind, we saw plenty of good Saturday, and the starters / main contributors didn't play close to the whole game, so any 'negatives' don't necessarily indicate that Michigan will struggle in those areas this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football
WNDU

ND Football: Receiver room emphasizing attention to detail under Stuckey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As spring practices continue for the Notre Dame football team, 16 Sports got a chance to catch up with some members of the receiver room. That group is being headed up by new hire Chansi Stuckey, who brings with him a resume of prior coaching success at Baylor and Clemson. Stuckey also enjoyed success as a player, spending multiple years in the NFL.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott tops list of best running backs in playoff history: College Football Survivor Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In the eight-year history of The College Football Playoff, there have been 16 games in which a running back has rushed for 100 yards. That was one of the major considerations in picking the four best running backs in the history of the playoff so far, which Shehan Jeyarajah and I did on our bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Xavier guard Dwon Odom enters the transfer portal

Just days after winning the NIT Tournament, Xavier sophomore point guard Dwon Odom has entered the transfer portal, he tells On3. “I want to start off by saying thank you to Xavier’s coaching staff and all the fans for a great experience thus far. Even though there was a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jaxson Dart discusses decision, struggle to leave USC

Jaxson Dart had a solid freshman season at USC, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions while playing in six games. After deciding to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Dart found a new home at Ole Miss – and he’s currently going through spring practices with the Rebels in preparation for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy