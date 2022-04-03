ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Radiothon to support RMHC of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Tunnel of Terror starts Friday at Tommy’s Express Car Wash

(SPONSORED) — Tommy’s Express Car Wash isn’t just any ole car wash when it comes to. the Halloween season! Starting Friday, October 28, they’ll be putting on a haunted car wash called the Tunnel of Terror! Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Colorado Springs location to help with some last-minute preparations.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
What’s new and happening at Perkins Motors!

(SPONSORED) — Halloween Bouncing Boo Bash is an annual event that benefits families by providing a safe place to enjoy some trunk-or-treating and learn about community sponsors. One of those sponsors is Perkins Motors; Josh Mercks with Perkins Motors and Justina Baker, the Queen of Halloween, sat down with Nova to discuss the event plus what’s new and happening at the dealership!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Tumbleweeds in Yoder on Thursday, Oct. 27

YODER, CO
Emma Crawford Coffin Races this Saturday, Oct. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Family Honored for National Adoption Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New classroom at D11

Colorado Springs Utilities and SOCO Heating and Cooling share tips when turning on your heat. Snow falling outside FOX21 News on Thursday, Oct. …. Snow falling outside FOX21 News on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tumbleweeds in Yoder on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tumbleweeds in Yoder on Thursday, Oct. 27.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Update on deadly Douglas County shooting

The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. Preparing for Winter. Colorado...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Business benefits with PeakMed Direct Primary Care

(SPONSORED) — Traditional business employer healthcare options are confusing and expensive—PeakMed assists Colorado Springs businesses in locating high-quality, yet cost-effective, employer healthcare choices. Dr. Mark Tomasulo, founder and CEO of PeakMed Direct Primary Care, discusses the benefits for a company to use PeakMed. To learn more about the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting at RTD station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the RTD Lincoln Station. The station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

