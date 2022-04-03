ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: $10,000 Reward Offered for Information on Daly City Assault Suspect

 1 day ago

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A San Mateo County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person they say recently attacked their elderly grandfather .

Security video shows the moments a suspect kicked 84-year-old Salomon Hernandez to the ground .

The incident happened right outside his front door in Daly City nine days ago.

The surveillance footage showed Hernandez couldn’t get up and stayed on a ground for several minutes. His wife eventually heard him and came over to help him up.

He only got scrapes and bruises on his arms, but his family is worried he is possibly being targeted. They say the same man may have attacked their father back in September.

The attacker in the surveillance video appeared to be a heavy-set man in his 30s or 40s. Detectives said this kind of attack is very uncommon in Daly City.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to call Daly City police.

can'thelpmyself
1d ago

they need to enforce the laws against attacks on the elserly. more jail time.

