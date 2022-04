Fafa Picault scored twice and Darwin Quintero also tallied a goal to help the Houston Dynamo defeat host Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was the first road victory of the season for Houston (2-1-2, 8 points), which is unbeaten in its past three matches. Inter Miami (0-4-1, 1 point) is the only winless team remaining in the Eastern Conference and has the fewest points of any MLS team.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO