ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Jordan's Prince Hamzah relinquishes title a year after plot

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago

AMMAN, Jordan — (AP) — The half-brother of Jordan's king relinquished his princely title on Sunday, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest.

Prince Hamzah posted the letter on his official Twitter account, saying he gave up his title because his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”

King Abdullah II and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.

The prince apologized last month for his role in the alleged plot, the Royal Palace said. He was accused last year of involvement in a plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April. In a video statement at the time he denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption.

The Royal Court had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards. In a video message, Zelenskyy delivered a somber message of hope as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian forces who first invaded on Feb. 24. "The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined...
MUSIC
CNN

Biden calls for war crimes trial after Bucha images surface

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday called the atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, a "war crime" and called for a trial to take place against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US President did not, however, label the killings a "genocide" but said he was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#King Abdullah#Ap#The Royal Palace#House#The Royal Court#The Associated Press
NBC News

Mass shooting leaves at least six dead, 12 hurt in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and 12 people suffered “varying degrees of injuries" in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Orban's victory puts Hungary on collision course with EU

BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - Emboldened by a fourth consecutive landslide election victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to dig in against energy sanctions on Russia and toughen his stance in talks with Brussels to unlock frozen EU funds. Nationalist Orban, who held on to his sweeping majority...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy