Pittston, PA

Fath scoring, Tart rebounding lead way in Moses girls game

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
Hailey Long, left, and Rosalind Tart struggle for control of the ball during the All-Star Game. Fred Adams | For Sunday Dispatch

PLAINS — Team Phillips made the most of its height advantage and Amanda Fath is glad it did.

Pittston Area’s Fath posted her career scoring high with 18 points Friday night while helping Team Phillips run away from Team Jezorwski, 88-59, in the girls game to open the Dr. George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic for Wyoming Valley Conference basketball players.

The team coached by Berwick’s Bill Phillips had the game’s three tallest players, all taller than six feet. Fath joined Wyoming Valley West’s Trinity Johnson and Lake-Lehman’s Claire Dougherty in creating a distinct advantage.

Team Phillips outrebounded Team Jezorwski, 85-36, but not all the rebounds came from a height advantage. The winners also got a tenacious effort from Wyoming Area’s Rosalind Tart.

“We definitely had a lot of height and a lot of athleticism out there,” Fath said.

Fath made sure the height advantage also translated into scoring in the post, going 9-for-13 while scoring 18 points. She hit three straight shots twice, as part of an eight-point second quarter and while adding six more in the third quarter as Team Phillips was erasing a 35-32 halftime deficit.

“I really loved playing with the girls,” Fath said. “I feel like they all just worked together. Being from different teams, we had a lot of chemistry and made sure everybody scored and everybody got the ball.

“They really looked inside.”

The rebounding advantage grew more distinct as Team Phillips overpowered the team coached by Holy Redeemer’s John Jezorwski in the second half, 56-24. Team Phillips had a 41-12 advantage on the boards after halftime when Dougherty grabbed 11 of her 16 rebounds while Johnson and Tart added six each.

Tart, the game’s leading rebounder in the first half, finished with 15 along with a game-high six assists. She also scored two points and blocked a shot.

Fath grabbed five rebounds, four on the offensive end, and dished out three assists.

Ava Butcher and Leah Zambetti from Pittston Area were also part of the winning team.

Butcher went 3-for-4, making her only 3-pointer, to score seven points. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

Zambetti had two points, six rebounds and an assist. Four of her rebounds came on the offensive end where Team Phillips earned extra chances 27 times.

In addition to players from Berwick, Pittston Area, Wyoming Area, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West, Team Phillips was also made up of seniors from Crestwood, Dallas and Wyoming Seminary.

Nadia Evanosky from Dallas was selected as the winning team’s Most Valuable Player. She had 12 points and four steals in the decisive third quarter on the way to finishing with 21 points and seven steals.

Riley Baird from Nanticoke hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points. She was named MVP of Team Jezorwski.

#Rebounder
