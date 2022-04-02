ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

WYOMING AREA BASEBALL

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Wyoming Area went from third seed in the District 2 tournament all the way to second in the state in Class 4A baseball, winning the district tournament along the way.

With most of the key players back from the state finalist, the Warriors will no longer be an underdog team in position to surprise highly regarded opponents.

“I feel as though that’s going to be our biggest obstacle or our biggest test this year, being able to keep that mindset where you have to work just as hard or even harder than you did last year to even come close to where we want to get to or where we expect to get to,” Warriors coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “Nobody’s going to roll over and say, ‘oh well, they’ve got everybody back, let’s just walk them into the district championship or the state final’. It doesn’t work like that.

“These guys understand what’s in front of them, the opportunity that they have. I don’t think they could possibly work harder. I’m very proud of those guys.”

The Warriors are again led by a pair of National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I commits: future University of Connecticut pitcher/first baseman J.J. Hood and East Tennessee State-bound catcher Jake Kelleher.

Wyoming Area also returns a pair of players committed to play locally on the NCAA Division III level at Wilkes University: Hunter Lawall, the team’s other pitcher/first baseman and centerfielder Evan Melberger.

The list of returnees does not end there.

Senior outfielder John Morgan, junior second baseman Casey Noone and junior shortstop Jack Mathis are the other returning starters.

Morgan makes the move from right field to left field while Drew Mruk joins the team and moves into the starting lineup in right field. Mruk is doubling up with track and field in the spring where he is one of District 2’s top throwers.

“Those guys can play anywhere,” Lemoncelli said of his outfield. “They all have speed and range and they catch the ball very well.”

Junior third baseman Nathan Novakowski is the other newcomer to the starting lineup.

The Warriors are also building depth.

Senior Jude Janosky, junior Riley Knaub and sophomore Joe Colarusso add some power off the bench.

Sophomores Brady Noone and Matt Rusinchak should see time as defensive replacements.

Sean Petrosky and lefties Melberger and Tom Carlin, a sophomore, are the other pitchers.

“Sean Petrosky is a senior right-hander who works very quick and throws strikes,” Lemoncelli said.

The Warriors won their first two non-league games by a total of 24-6.

“We played pretty well,” Lemoncelli said. “We dominated both of the games, but there was a lot that showed that we need to improve upon to reach our ultimate goal.

“It was a very good start. We came out very strong. We saw a lot of positives, but a lot we can get better on.”

Wyoming Area 12, Mid Valley 4

Hunter Lawall struck out 13 while working five innings and allowing just one hit in Wednesday’s non-league victory.

Jake Kelleher led the offense with a home run, double and four RBI.

Evan Melberger went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBI.

Wyoming Area 12, Wyoming Valley West 2

J.J. Hood got the win with five strong innings and Jack Mathis led the offense when Wyoming Area opened the season March 26 with the six-inning victory over Wyoming Valley West.

The Warriors closed the game out on the 10-run rule by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth.

Mathis went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and three RBI

“Mathis made a really big jump from his sophomore to junior year in terms of speed; the way he plays the game,” Lemoncelli said. “He’s become a very good hitter. He recognizes pitches well. He’s able to sit back and hit the ball to all fields.

“I’m very impressed with him and expect him to have a really big year.”

Hood and Hunter Lawall combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Hood worked the first five innings, giving up two runs on two hits while walking three and striking out eight. Lawall struck out two and gave up a hit while working a scoreless inning in relief.

Jake Kelleher had two hits and scored twice. Evan Melberger also had two hits while Lawall was 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBI.

