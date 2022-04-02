LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Brianna Braccini erased the last Abington Heights lead and finished with four goals Friday night when Wyoming Area rallied on the road for a 9-7 Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse victory.

Abington Heights held a 3-2 halftime lead in the game, which was tied at 1-1 and 2-2 in the first half, then 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5 in the second half.

Braccini scored the first two goals of the second half.

Julianna Gonzales put Wyoming Area ahead to stay and Sofia Sabatini followed with the second of her three goals for the game’s first two-goal lead at 7-5.

Miranda Dominick also scored for the Lady Warriors (1-1).

Wyoming Seminary 17, Wyoming Area boys 1

Jack Herron had five goals and three assists while Matt Swartz had four goals and four assists Friday night to lead Wyoming Seminary to the rout of visiting Wyoming Area in a WVC game.

Benjamin Byers scored the only Wyoming Area goal.

Pittston Area girls 12, Tunkhannock 6

Pittston Area opened the WVC season by winning at home Wednesday.

Wyoming Seminary 11, Wyoming Area girls 5

Wyoming Seminary spoiled the season opener for Wyoming Area with the WVC victory Tuesday.

Abington Heights 6, Wyoming Area boys 5

Colin Price and Xander Davis each scored two goals Monday to lead Abington Heights to the WVC victory.

T.J. Kearns and Benjamin Byers each had two goals and two assists for Wyoming Area.

Bryce Harry made 15 saves in goal.

Joe Marranca scored the other goal and Jacob Byers had the other assist.