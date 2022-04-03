ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump Defends Convicted Lawmaker Other Top Republicans Pressed to Resign

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Fortenberry was recently found guilty of several charges related to illegal campaign...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 118

Jenn Nikki
1d ago

The noose is tightening around Trump's neck and he knows that it's just a matter of time!! Can't believe he hasn't fleed to Russia yet!! 😆

Reply(17)
81
Honest American
1d ago

Trump and Republicans believe in law and order for common people, not for REPUBLICAN elites! If you're a Republican making less then a million a year you aren't in the elite class of Republicans! That's why they don't care about the January 6th defendants!

Reply(5)
53
Jesus Saves
1d ago

Only a corrupt individual would defend a criminal. Would you trust the integrity of a structure if part of it has been compromised?

Reply(2)
51
