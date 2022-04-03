Trump Defends Convicted Lawmaker Other Top Republicans Pressed to Resign
Jeff Fortenberry was recently found guilty of several charges related to illegal campaign...www.newsweek.com
Jeff Fortenberry was recently found guilty of several charges related to illegal campaign...www.newsweek.com
The noose is tightening around Trump's neck and he knows that it's just a matter of time!! Can't believe he hasn't fleed to Russia yet!! 😆
Trump and Republicans believe in law and order for common people, not for REPUBLICAN elites! If you're a Republican making less then a million a year you aren't in the elite class of Republicans! That's why they don't care about the January 6th defendants!
Only a corrupt individual would defend a criminal. Would you trust the integrity of a structure if part of it has been compromised?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 118