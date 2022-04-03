ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers stuck in long queues at Heathrow Airport

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
 1 day ago

Passengers at Heathrow Airport were facing long queues on Sunday as the Easter holidays got under way.

The airport blamed the disruption on Covid checks required by destination countries and “high passenger volumes”.

But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints, as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations.

Some said they had waited hours to check in and take off as the airport confirmed “congestion” was affecting Terminal 2.

Other travellers said several automatic e-gates – which are staffed by Border Force – used to process passengers, were not operating properly.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

One passenger reported having sat on a plane for two hours waiting for take-off and said the reason given was staff shortage issues.

The travel chaos comes at the start of the Easter break, with an increase in holidaymakers understood to be driving up passenger numbers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to high passenger volumes and the Covid documentation checks still required by many end destinations, Terminal 2 departures has experienced some congestion today.

“Our teams are supporting our airline partners to get passengers away on their journeys as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Manchester Airport has experienced similar problems in recent weeks as it has struggled to cope with delays due to increased traveller numbers amid a staff shortage.

Lengthy queues ahead of boarding flights have become commonplace, while some landing turned to social media this weekend to voice their complaints at  extensive waits in the baggage reclaim halls.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “We apologise to passengers whose experience at Manchester Airport has fallen short of the standards they expected.

“As we recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges.

“As a result we are advising customers that security queues may be longer than usual, and we encourage them to arrive at the earliest time recommended by their airline.

“Due to the security checks and training associated with these roles, it takes time for people to be able to start work in our operation.

“That is why we are exploring a number of short-term measures to deliver the best possible service we can, such as the use of agency staff and different ways in which existing colleagues can support our operation.

“We are aware similar challenges are being faced by airlines and third parties, such as baggage handling agents, operating on our site.

“Together, we are working hard to deliver the best possible service we can in the circumstances, and to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

The Independent

The Independent

