Ukraine news - live: ‘Despicable’ Bucha killings condemned as Zelensky addresses Grammy Awards

By Emily Atkinson and Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards late on Sunday, asking attendees to “fill the silence” in war-torn Ukraine with their music and “tell our story”.

The president said in his pre-recorded video address that Ukrainian musicians wear “body armour instead of tuxedos” and sing to the wounded in hospitals.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said.

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Russia has refused to accept responsibility for atrocities in Bucha after journalists visiting the city documented bodies in the streets and mass graves, describing these as “false accusations”.

Prosecutors in Ukraine investigating potential Russian war crimes have discovered 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, prosecutor general Iryna Venedyktova said on Sunday, adding that 140 of them had been examined.

