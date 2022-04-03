ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd Flamingo Still ‘On the Run’ 17 Years After Zoo Escape

By Bryan Rolli
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A fugitive flamingo that escaped from a Kansas zoo 17 years ago was recently spotted in Texas and given a cheeky nickname: Pink Floyd. The Texas Parks and Wildlife's coastal fisheries division shared a video on Facebook of the rare find earlier this week. "Looks like Pink Floyd has...

